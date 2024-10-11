Man Arrested For 'Molesting' Woman Aboard Delhi-Chennai IndiGo Flight

Indigo Airlines has not issued an official statement regarding the incident yet.

A man was arrested for allegedly molesting a female co-passenger aboard a Delhi-Chennai IndiGo Airlines flight.

The accused, identified as 45-year-old Rajesh Sharma, is a marble tile layer by profession. He was apprehended after the flight landed at the Chennai airport on October 9.

The woman was traveling back home after a trip to Jaipur and Delhi. "The accused, who was seated behind her, is alleged to have touched her inappropriately during the flight", a police officer told NDTV.

After the local police assisted the woman to file a written complaint, investigation is underway.

