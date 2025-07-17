Man Arrested For Killing Bihar Gangster At Hospital, All Accused Identified: Cops

The first arrest has been made in Bihar's hospital murder in which five men armed with guns walked into the Paras Hospital and shot a man dead who was undergoing treatment.

The police have identified all the accused and arrested Tausif. Raids are being carried out at several locations to arrest the remaining accused.

CCTV cameras at the hospital showed the gangsters pulling out their guns, loading the weapons, opening the cabin's door and then escaping. They killed Chandan Mishra.

Mishra had a criminal record with several murder cases against him. he was out on parole on medical grounds and was admitted to the hospital. Police believe that a rival gang is behind the chilling attack.

Read more: On Patna Hospital's CCTV: 5 Men With Guns, A Murderer Shot Dead In Hospital

"A criminal named Chandan Mishra, resident of Buxar district, against whom dozens of cases of murder are registered, was transferred from Buxar to Bhagalpur jail. Chandan was on parole and admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment. The rival gang shot him. He was undergoing treatment, and with the help of the Buxar police, we are identifying the members of the rival gang, Chandan Sheru gang," Kartikay Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police, told the media after the shooting. Mishra later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have said they are also investigating whether the hospital's security guards were involved in the incident.

Several murders have taken place in Bihar in the last few weeks, targeting businessman, Gopal Khemka, BJP leader Surendra Kewat and lawyer Jitendra Mahato. Bihar is going to the polls later this year, and the law-and-order situation in the state has become a flashpoint for contention between the Opposition RJD and JDU-BJP coalition, which is in power.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has questioned the Bihar government if "anyone was safe anywhere" in the state. "Government-backed criminals stormed into the ICU and shot a patient admitted to the hospital. Is anyone safe anywhere in Bihar? Has this happened before 2005?" he asked.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha has assured that the criminals would be caught. "Such an incident is unfortunate. It will be thoroughly investigated, and the criminal will not be spared. The Chief Minister of Bihar has said the criminal will be caught and strictly punished."

NDTV spoke to Bihar's Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar amid the discussion surrounding the state's law and order situation.

"Various measures are being taken to control crime. If we compare crime rates over time, around 2004, approximately four atrocities occurred daily. Since then, the number of murders has gradually decreased. Last year, around 2,700 murders were reported, a reduction of about 1,300 compared to 2004," Mr Kumar told NDTV.