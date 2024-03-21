Man Arrested For Killing 22-Year-Old Woman In Rajasthan: Cops

The matter seems to be a love affair, the police said. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man was detained in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Wednesday for allegedly murdering a woman over some dispute, police said.

They said Sonu Sharma slit Poonam Sharma's throat at a rented room in Patpara colony under the Sar Mathura police station area.

"The matter seems to be a love affair. The accused has been detained and is being interrogated. The accused is married and has children but the victim was unmarried. The exact reason behind the attack is being probed," Bharatpur DSP Sunil Kumar Sharma said.

He said the body was handed over to the woman's family members after a post-mortem examination.

The police officer said the accused also tried slitting his wrist and injured himself but was discharged after primary treatment at a hospital.

He said a case of murder has been registered against the accused at the Sar Mathura police station and the matter is being investigated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)