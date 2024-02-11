Man Arrested For Beating Labourers Over Discrepancies In Bill: Delhi Cops

"He and his employees confined them to one room and beat them," police added (Representational)

Sudhir Chadha, who was accused of beating and torturing two labourers, was arrested on Sunday, according to Delhi Police.

He was arrested after two labourers, registered an FIR against the accused for allegedly beating and torturing them over the issue of billing discrepancies.

The FIR was registered on February 9 against Sudhir Chadha at Gandhi Nagar Police Station. Both of them used to work for the accused. They supplied him with stitched clothes.

The two labourers further stated that there were some discrepancies in the bill and Sudhir Chadha punished them.

"He and his employees confined them to one room and beat them," the police added.

"After a medical examination was conducted, it revealed blunt injuries on the buttocks and rectum of the labourers," police said.

Taking the statement given by the labourers and the medical reports into consideration, an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested.

Further investigations into the matter are underway. More details are awaited.

