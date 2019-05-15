Man Allegedly Shot At Cousin For Voting For Congress In Haryana

The police said the accused who shot at his cousin is on the run

A man allegedly shot at his cousin brother for voting for the Congress in Jhajjar in Haryana on Monday.

According to residents at Jhajjar, a clash between Congress and BJP supporters broke out on Monday, a day after voting in the sixth round of the Lok Sabha election was held. They said the accused, Dharmender, a BJP supporter, shot at his cousin brother Raja because he voted for the Congress. Raja's mother was also injured, they said.

"We got information about firing incident in Sailana village on Monday. When we reached there, Dharmendra fled from the spot. The bullet was fired from an illegal weapon. We have registered a case based on Raja's complaint," Jhajjar police officer Ramesh Kumar said.

"There was a quarrel between Dharmendra and Raja on polling day. Dharmendra was asking Raja to vote in favour of the BJP but Raja did not listen to him. On Monday morning, Dharmendra started firing aiming at Raja, who was later admitted to PGI. His condition is stable now," said Phulmati, Raja's mother.

