Man Allegedly Kidnaps, Rapes 20-Year-Old For 14 Days In Rajasthan: Police

The police have filed a case and are trying to find the accused. (Representational)

A man has been accused kidnapping and raping a 20-year-old woman for 14 days while keeping her in captivity in a forest area near Mandana town of Kota district in Rajasthan, the police said.

In her complaint at the Anta police station in neighbouring Baran district, the woman said she was able to approach the police after her father managed to rescue her from the 22-year-old man's captivity on November 22.

The woman said accused Phorulal Odd, a resident of Kapren town in Bundi district, kidnapped her on November 9 from her maternal uncle's village where she had gone to attend a wedding in the family, said Anta police official Umesh Manaria.

He said the woman alleged that the man kidnapped her on his motorcycle when she had gone to a nearby field to relieve herself and took her to a forest where she was held hostage by the man and was raped repeatedly, said the official.

She told the police that one day she managed to call up her father who rescued her, said the police, adding that the father, however, had not lodged any complaint with the police when her daughter had gone missing.

The official said on the woman's complaint, the police have filed a case against the man for kidnapping and rape and are trying to find him.

The woman was earlier examined medically and her statement was recorded by a magistrate, the police said.