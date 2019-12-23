Man Allegedly Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Cattle Theft In Tripura

The police has filed an FIR. (Representational)

A 29-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Tripura's Sipahijala district on suspicion of cattle theft, the police said on Monday.

The man was caught by locals near the India-Bangladesh border with two cows on Sunday, Souvik Dey, Divisional Police Officer told news agency PTI.

"A group of villagers caught him with two cows and raised an alarm, following which other villagers joined them and beat him severely. He was admitted to the Melaghar Hospital where he died," the officer added.

The man's father has filed a complaint at Sonamura police station against two men, accusing them of murdering his son. The police has filed an FIR.

Another complaint has been filed by a man who alleged that cattle was stolen from his house, the police said.