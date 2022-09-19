Man Accused Of Theft Dies In Police Custody In Punjab

The police shifted the body to the mortuary of the local civil hospital. (Representational)

A man arrested in a theft case died under mysterious circumstances in a city police station in Kapurthala, officials said today.

The accused was identified as Roshan Lal, 25, a resident of village Ratta Nau Abad near the city.

Police said he was arrested in a theft case on Sunday on a complaint of a shopkeeper where he worked as a scooter mechanic.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajinder Singh today shifted the body to the mortuary of the local civil hospital.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Singh said he has deputed SP (Investigation) Harvinder Singh to verify the facts of the mysterious death of the accused.

Jalandhar Range DIG, S Bhupati said he has asked the SSP to send the report regarding the Lal's death.

