Multiple FIRs Filed In Punjab Over Social Media Posts Against Chief Justice

In a firm crackdown on objectionable and unlawful social media content, the Punjab Police have registered multiple FIRs across several districts after receiving numerous complaints regarding posts and videos targeting Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai.

The action comes following the detection of over a hundred social media handles involved in sharing or promoting hateful and inflammatory material.

A Punjab Police spokesperson said that the content in question related to attacks on a high constitutional authority, caste-based vilification, and incitement, amounting to public mischief and deliberate attempts to disturb peace and public order by exploiting caste and communal sentiments.

The posts reportedly carried casteist and hate-filled expressions intended to promote disharmony, disturb public order, and erode respect for judicial institutions.

The spokesperson further said that the nature of the social media posts reflected a clear intent to provoke violence and undermine the constitutional position of the Chief Justice of India.

The content also included intentional intimidation and insult to a member of a Scheduled Caste, attempts to promote enmity, hatred and ill-will against members of the Scheduled Castes, and promotion of enmity between groups on the grounds of caste.

It also amounted to intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace and statements conducing to public mischief.

FIRs have been registered under sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s), and 3(1)(u) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, along with Sections 196, 352, 353(1), 353(2), and 61 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), on receipt of information disclosing the commission of cognizable offences.

The Punjab Police spokesperson said that the department is closely monitoring online platforms to identify individuals and groups responsible for circulating hate content and targeting constitutional authorities. He emphasised that freedom of speech cannot be misused to spread hatred, provoke violence, or undermine respect for institutions.

Further investigations into the FIRs are underway in accordance with the law.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)