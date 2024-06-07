Man Accused Of Murder Attempts Suicide Inside Nagpur Court : Cops

The police is conducting further probe. (Representational)

A murder accused allegedly tried to die by suicide by drinking insecticide at the district court in Nagpur on Friday, police said.

Shaikh Ahmed Shabbir (30), the accused, was battling for life at the hospital following the incident, said an official.

Arrested by Yashodhara Nagar police in a murder case, he was brought to the court for the trial on Friday.

While being taken back to the Central jail, Shaikh suddenly began frothing at the mouth and collapsed, and was rushed to Mayo Hospital.

He was found to have drunk from a bottle of 'Jallad,' a highly concentrated insecticide, the official said.

It was suspected that one of his relatives, present in the court, passed the bottle to him.

The police is conducting further probe.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)