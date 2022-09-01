Man Accused In 13 Cases Consumes Insecticide Outside UP Cop's Office

The man, identified as Gaurav Patel, was admitted to Bailey Hospital. (Representational)

A notorious criminal consumed insecticide outside the office of the Additional Director General (Prayagraj Zone) in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Thursday morning, police said.

He was immediately admitted to hospital where his condition was stated to be stable, they said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Santosh Kumar Meena said that around 10 am, a man consumed insecticide outside the ADG office, which left him critically ill.

The man, identified as Gaurav Patel, was admitted to Bailey Hospital from where he was referred to SRN hospital, the SP said.

Gaurav Patel has 13 cases registered against him at Soraon Police Station and the police were constantly on the lookout for him.

Gaurav Patel is among the top 10 criminals of the district and he was disturbed by constantly being on the run, the SP added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)