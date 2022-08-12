Man, 72, Jumps Before Metro In Gurgaon, Dies: Cops

The man was declared brought dead at the hospital. (File)

A 72-year-old man died by suicide by jumping in front of a train on Friday afternoon at Guru Dronacharya Metro Station here, police said.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the metro station.

The service was disrupted on the route following the incident for a few minutes.

Police also found a suicide note from the pocket of the deceased in which he wrote that he no longer wanted to live.

They took the body in custody, kept it in the mortuary and the family members were informed.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ram Narayan, a native of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Ram Narayan reached the Guru Dronacharya metro station on Friday evening at 4.56 pm and stood on the platform going towards Delhi.

After some time a metro train came, but he skipped boarding it. A few minutes later another train came. He jumped in front of it.

The platform was sent into a chaotic situation after the incident. CISF and police personnel reached the spot and took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Sub-Inspector Jaiprakash, the investigation officer assigned to the case, who was on spot, said that the body has been kept in the mortuary.

Sources said that the deceased along with his wife and son had come from Kanpur to Gurugram by car to their relative's home in DLF phase-2 three days ago.

His son who was working abroad, returned there a day after they arrived, leaving behind the deceased and his wife at their relative's home in Gurugram.

The deceased had left home saying he was going on a walk.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)