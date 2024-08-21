Man, 68, Dies Of Suspected Heart Attack Inside Car On Delhi-Jaipur Highway

The incident took place Tuesday morning (Representational)

A 68-year-old man died in his car in a traffic jam on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, police said on Wednesday.

Rajender Singh, a native of Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, was alone in the car and probably died of a heart attack, they said.

The incident took place Tuesday morning when Rajender Singh was on his way to Ambala for a meeting but got stuck in a jam due to construction of a flyover near Bilaspur.

"It was drizzling in the morning near Bilaspur and Rajendra Singh must have suffered a heart attack in the jam. He was found dead on the driving seat. We handed over his body to kin after the post mortem," Sub Inspector Om Prakash said.

