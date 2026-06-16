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Man On Bike Dies After Plunging Into Unlit, Unfenced Pit In Greater Noida

The victim's body and motorcycle were discovered eight to nine hours later on Monday morning by local farmers heading to nearby fields.

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Man On Bike Dies After Plunging Into Unlit, Unfenced Pit In Greater Noida
Victim Atul Kumar Joshi and his bike were found in a pit in Greater Noida
  • A 45-year-old hospital manager died after falling into an unlit excavation pit in UP
  • Atul Kumar Joshi was riding toward Noida when his motorcycle plunged into the pit
  • The site lacked lighting, fencing, or warning signs, causing the accident
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Noida:

A 45-year-old hospital manager was killed on Sunday night after his motorcycle plunged into an unsecured, unlit excavation pit where the highway abruptly ends at the Manjhawali Bridge on the Greater Noida route in UP.

The victim, Atul Kumar Joshi, a resident of Faridabad's NIT-1 who worked as a manager at an eye care hospital, was traveling toward Noida when the accident occurred. Because the site lacked any lighting, fencing, or warning signage, Joshi was unable to see that the road suddenly ended. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

His body and motorcycle were discovered eight to nine hours later on Monday morning by local farmers heading to nearby fields.

The Dankaur police subsequently recovered the body, sent it to the Dankaur Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and identified Joshi using his motorcycle's registration details.

This tragedy marks the second major fatal accident linked to local civic negligence in just five months.

It follows the death of Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old engineer who was killed when his car fell into an unmarked, water-filled 20-foot roadside ditch in Noida.

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