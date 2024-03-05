Man, 28, Dies After Rack Falls On Him While Working At Warehouse In Noida

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway: Cops (Representational)

A 28-year-old man died and two others got injured while working at a warehouse in Greater Noida after a rack fell on them, police officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the warehouse located in Achcheja village, under Badalpur police station limits, on Monday evening, the police said.

The killed has been identified as Manish Singh, a resident of the Jarcha area in Greater Noida, a police spokesperson said.

"Manish died after the rack fell on him inside the warehouse yesterday (Monday). The post-mortem examination was being conducted today (Tuesday)," Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hirdesh Katheriya said.

Those injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment and are out of danger, police said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police added.

