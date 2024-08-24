Man, 26, Kills Wife After Heated Argument, Confesses Crime To Police In Mumbai: Cops

Further investigation is underway, say Cops (Representational)

A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his wife with a sharp weapon following a quarrel and arrived at a police station to inform about the attack in the western suburbs in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Intekaaf Idris Ansari walked into Malwani police station in the western suburb of Malad around 6 am and informed officials that his wife fell unconscious after he attacked her, an official said.

A team was dispatched to Ansari's house, and his wife Ayesha (22) was found lying in a pool of blood, he said.

The accused has confessed to slitting his wife's throat with a sharp weapon after an argument, the official said.

Ansari has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is on, he added.

