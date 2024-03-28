Man,22, Beaten, Burnt Alive By In-Laws In UP's Mathura: Police

"The men threw some liquid over him and set him on fire," police said (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was burned alive here, allegedly by a group of men from his in-laws' side on Thursday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar said the victim, Vijay, was travelling on a bike with his father Papu when he was set on fire.

According to a complaint filed by Vijay's father, some of his son's in-laws stopped their bike mid-way, pulled him aside, and beat him up, the SP said.

"The men threw some liquid over him and set him on fire," he said.

Papu along with some locals rushed Vijay to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, Kumar said.

Vijay had gotten married over a year ago and had an estranged relationship with his in-laws, he said.

The police have lodged an FIR under the charge of murder against four people, he said.

"The body has been sent for post mortem investigation. We are trying to identify the accused involved in the incident and they will be arrested soon," the officer added.

