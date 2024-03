UP Woman, Family Found Living With Dead Friend's Body For Days: Cops

The body has been sent for post-mortem and cause of death will be clear, police said (Representational)

A 26-year-old woman was found dead inside a locked room here while her friend and her family were living with the decomposing corpse in the same house for days, police said on Monday.

The incident came to light on Sunday after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from the house of Hema, a resident of Mahuan village, and informed the police, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar said the body was lying on a cot inside a locked room and despite the presence of a decomposing body in the house, Hema and her family members were living there.

During interrogation, Hema identified the woman as her friend Ganga Devi from Chhadgaon. She told that Ganga had committed suicide on February 29 and did not inform the police as she got very scared.

Ganga was a divorcee living in the same house with Hema and her family, police said, adding that Hema's husband is mentally challenged and the couple has a son and two daughters.

On Sunday, Hema was repeatedly spraying room freshener in her house and a foul smell was coming from there which was noticed by her neighbours, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the cause of death will be clear only after getting its report, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shweta Verma said Hema is being interrogated and further action will be taken once the report confirms whether it is murder or suicide.

Police are investigating all aspects, Ms Verma added.

