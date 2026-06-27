Man, 22, Arrested For Raping, Threatening 14-Year-Old Girl In UP: Cops

A man has been arrested here on Saturday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in a village here, police said.

The 22-year-old accused had called the victim to an isolated spot on the night of June 24, where he allegedly raped her.

The accused also threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke out about the incident, they said.

Bansdih SHO Rakesh Singh said that based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, a case was registered against the accused on Friday under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape and criminal intimidation, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was arrested from his residence on Saturday morning and sent to jail after completion of legal formalities, the SHO added.

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