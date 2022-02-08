Mamata Banerjee's UP Trips Will Benefit Yogi Adityanath: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari

Mamata Banerjee reached Lucknow yesterday where she was welcomed by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Ahead of Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's campaign in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh in support of Akhilesh's Samajwadi Party, BJP leader and Bengal assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that every trip of TMC chief to UP will benefit Yogi Adityanath "as people are aware of atrocities committed on Hindus in West Bengal after assembly polls."

"Every visit of Mamata Banerjee in Uttar Pradesh will benefit UP CM Yogi Adityanath. People across the country are now aware of atrocities committed on Hindus after TMC won Bengal assembly polls held last year," Mr Adhikari said.

"TMC government here in West Bengal had stopped immersion of Goddess Durga idols and even puja of Goddess Saraswati in many educational institutions. Her image in anti-Hindu," he said.

"The people of the land of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna made it clear that they will bring in that government which brought Lord Ram home (Ayodhya)," he added.

Further slamming TMC chief, BJP leader alleged that West Bengal CM has made a deal with Azam Khan and Mukhtar Abbas Ansari that "she will give them and their associates who are out of jail a safe home here in Bengal after Yogi Adityanath becomes CM for the second term."

Ms Banerjee reached Lucknow on Monday where she was welcomed by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"In Uttar Pradesh, I am not going to contest Assembly polls but I am going to support Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. We (TMC) will contest from Uttar Pardesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," Banerjee had said earlier.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

