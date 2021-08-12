Mamata Banerjee's Government Breaking Poll Promises: Suvendu Adhikari

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has broken poll promises, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said. (File)

The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said that the ruling Trinamool Congress is going back on its poll promises after assuming power for the third time.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Adhikari, a senior BJP leader who had himself defected from TMC before the assembly election, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has broken promises within three months of returning to power.

Referring to the ''Laskhmi Bhandar'' scheme announced by Banerjee, he said before the elections, the party had promised a minimum income for all women in West Bengal if it comes to power.

There are about five crore women residing in West Bengal. But after coming to power, the number of women beneficiaries of the scheme has been reduced to 1.6 crore, he said.

Under the welfare scheme, which will be implemented from September 1, women of poor families belonging to general category will receive Rs 500 per month and Rs 1000 for those from SC/ST families.

Mr Adhikari said the yearly outgo for the scheme will be Rs 15,000 crore and will add to the state's debt burden to a great extent.

The debt burden of the state is now Rs 4.54 lakh crore compared to Rs 1.84 lakh crore ten years ago when TMC came to power for the first time.

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi is stressing on Atmanibhar Bharat, the Trinamool Congress leader is making a Dependent Bengal by increasing its debt burden and will ultimately make the state bankrupt", he said.

"With no investments coming to West Bengal and coupled with the huge unemployment rates, we urge the ruling party in the state (TMC) to reopen closed factories, fill up vacancies, provide DA to employees and pensioners and resume police ration," Mr Adhikari added.

