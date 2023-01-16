Mamata Banerjee To Visit Poll-Bound Meghalaya On January 18

Mamata Banerjee had addressed a TMC workers' convention in Meghalaya last month

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Meghalaya on January 18 and hold a public meeting in North Garo Hills district ahead of the assembly polls.

Mamata Banerjee had addressed a Trinamool Congress workers' convention in the northeastern state last month.

She will be accompanied by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and party leader Derek O'Brien.

Meghalaya state party President Charles Pyngrope and opposition leader Mukul Sangma will also attend the public event.

The TMC has been trying to strengthen its foothold in the northeastern state along with Assam and Tripura in the region.

During her December visit, Ms Banerjee had launched a financial assistance scheme for women in Meghalaya called Meghalaya Financial Inclusion for Women Empowerment (MFI-WE).

According to the TMC, over 3.14 lakh people have registered their names for the MFI-WE or WE Card so far.

In November 2021, 12 out of the 17 MLAs of the Congress in Meghalaya had joined the TMC, making it the principal opposition party in the 60-member assembly.

She will also visit Tripura later this month.