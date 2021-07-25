Mamata Banerjee To Meet Cabinet Ministers Monday Before Leaving For Delhi: Report

Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on July 28 (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called a special Cabinet meeting Monday before leaving for the national capital, sources in the government said Saturday.

According to the official sources, the reason behind calling this special Cabinet is not clear yet since the last meeting was held Thursday.

"The reason behind calling this special Cabinet is not clear. There could be discussions on some special issues. The ministers have been informed about the meeting. The chief minister will leave for Delhi after the meeting," an official told news agency PTI.

When contacted, a senior minister in the state Cabinet said that "even ministers like us have not been told why such a special Cabinet meeting has been called".

"We have come to know about it (the meeting) only today late in the evening. I think there could be a discussion on some important issues which the chief minister wants to brief the Cabinet about," he told the news agency Saturday.

Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to leave for New Delhi Monday evening and will be there till July 29.

She is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28. She may also meet several leaders of the Opposition during her visit.