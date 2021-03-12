Mamata Banerjee Leaves Hospital In Wheelchair 2 Days After She Was Injured

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was released from hospital on Friday, with doctors saying she has responded well to treatment, two days after the Trinamool Congress leader was injured in an alleged attack in the state's Nandigram days before assembly elections.

"Medical board felt she should be in hospital for 48 hours more for observation. She requested that she should be discharged. Heeding to her request she is being discharged with medical advice," the doctors said in a statement.

On Wednesday, after filing her election papers at Nandigram, she was at a market greeting people while standing on the footboard of her car when the crowd pressed against her door, which may have slammed into her leg and hips, causing her injuries.

After alleging an attack, in a video message from the hospital in Kolkata on Thursday, she said she was injured when a crowd pressed into her but did not repeat allegations of a conspiracy.

"I appeal to everyone to be calm and maintain restraint, and to not do anything that will inconvenience people," the Chief Minister, , who has signed up for one of her toughest election contests in Nandigram, where her BJP rival for the state polls is her former trusted aide Suvendu Adhikari, said.

"It is true that I was badly hurt. I was injured in my arm, leg. There were bone injuries... ligament injuries. I suffered chest pain... I was greeting people from the car bonnet and the crowd pressed into me, the entire pressure was on me. My leg was crushed. I was given medicines and taken to Kolkata.. my treatment is on," she said.

The Trinamool Congress party, however, wrote to the Election Commission alleging "a deep-rooted conspiracy to take the life" of its chief and linking it to the abrupt removal of the Bengal police chief a day before, for which it has blamed the BJP.

Calling it a "gruesome attack" on the Chief Minister, the Trinamool Congress said an attempt was made on her life "within 24 hours of the removal of the Bengal police chief" by the Election Commission without the state government being consulted. The party alleged a "nexus" between the BJP's complaints against the sacked police chief and the police being absent at the time of the incident.

The BJP, which has been accusing Ms Banerjee of feigning an attack to gain public sympathy in a losing battle, also urged the Election Commission to order a high level investigation into Ms Banerjee's allegations and to release video footage of the incident to establish what really happened.