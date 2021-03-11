Video Captures Mamata Banerjee Moments Before Injury: Watch

A video from Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to Nandigram on Wednesday, offers some clarity on what happened moments before she sustained injuries on her foot. The injury has become a matter of huge political debate as the BJP and the state's ruling Trinamool Congress blame each other. The ruling party has accused the BJP of engineering the incident. The BJP has brushed off the allegations, accusing the Chief Minister of staging a "drama" for sympathy votes in a losing battle.

The video shows Ms Banerjee standing on the footboard of her SUV as it moved slowly forward -- common practice of political leaders. The front passenger door, where she is standing remains open. Suddenly as the crowd presses forward she falls back and the door slams on her.

Ms Banerjee, whose foot was badly injured, had to rush back. Before starting for Kolkata, she had told reporters that she was pushed from behind by four-or five unknown people against her car and had the door shut on her.

Asked if it was a planned attack, she said, "Of course it is a conspiracy... there were no policemen around me".

This morning, speaking from her hospital bed, she did not refer to any attack or conspiracy.

"I was greeting people from the car bonnet and the crowd pressed into me, the entire pressure was on me. My leg was crushed," said the 66-year-old who is undergoing a battery of tests at the hospital.

"I was badly hurt. I was injured in my arm, leg. There were bone injuries... ligament injuries. I suffered chest pain," she said in the video.

The Trinamool Congress has accused the BJP and the Election Commission of having a role in the matter. The party said an attempt was made on the Chief Minister's life "within 24 hours of the removal of the Bengal police chief" by the Election Commission without the state government being consulted.

The Commission responded today, saying in a strong letter that the Trinamool memo questioned the "very basis of formation and functioning of the Election Commission".

The Commission and the government have ordered separate investigations into the incident.