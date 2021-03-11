"Please Maintain Calm": Mamata Banerjee's Video Appeal From Hospital

Mamata Banerjee urged her supporters to maintain peace in a video message today

Mamata Banerjee urged her supporters to maintain peace in a video message today from a hospital in Kolkata, a day after alleging an attack in which she had suffered injuries. "I appeal to everyone to be calm and maintain restraint, and to not do anything that will inconvenience people," said the Bengal Chief Minister in a video message from her hospital bed.

Her leg in a cast, Mamata Banerjee spoke about her injuries and said she would have to resume her campaign for the Bengal election in a wheelchair but avoided repeating allegations of an attack and a conspiracy that she had made last evening in Nandigram.

"It is true that I was injured in my arm, leg... there were ligament injuries. I suffered chest pain... I was greeting people from the car and my leg was crushed by the door. I was given medicines and taken to Kolkata... my treatment is on," she said.

"I will be back in two-three days. My leg injury will remain a problem but I will manage. I won't let it affect my meetings but I will have to move around in a wheelchair, for that I will need your support," said the Chief Minister, who has signed up for one of her toughest election contests in Nandigram, where her BJP rival for the state polls is her former trusted aide Suvendu Adhikari.

Though she did not refer to her allegations of being attacked in Nandigram and pushed by four or five people, her Trinamool Congress party today wrote to the Election Commission alleging "a deep-rooted conspiracy to take the life" of its chief and linking it to the abrupt removal of the Bengal police chief a day before, for which it has blamed the BJP.

Calling it a "gruesome attack" on the Chief Minister, the Trinamool Congress said an attempt was made on her life "within 24 hours of the removal of the Bengal police chief" by the Election Commission without the state government being consulted. The party alleged a "nexus" between the BJP's complaints against the sacked police chief and the police being absent at the time of the incident.

The BJP, which has been accusing Ms Banerjee of feigning an attack to gain public sympathy in a losing battle, also urged the Election Commission to order a high level investigation into Ms Banerjee's allegations and to release video footage of the incident to establish what really happened.