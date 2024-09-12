Mamata Banerjee Says "Willing To Resign" Amid Stand-Off With Doctors

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stood up by junior doctors who were invited at the state secretariat for a meeting today, in an emotive speech said she was not enamoured of the top post in the state and was ready to step down "in the interest of the people". Assuring the doctors that no action will be taken against them, she said the government is always ready for a dialogue. Her anger fell on people, who, she hinted, were masterminding the protest with vested interests.

Pointing to the proliferation of anti-government messages on social media, she said, "Our government has been insulted. Common people do not know there is a political colour to it".

The people behind the political colour, she said, "Do not want justice. They want the chair".

"In the interest of the people, I am ready to step down. I do not want the post of the Chief Minister. I want justice for Tilottama. And I want common people to get medical treatment," the Chief Minister said at a press conference after waiting two hours for the junior doctors' delegation.

The doctors' delegation had come till the gate of the secretariat for the meeting that was expected to begin at 5 pm. But they refused to enter as the government had refused one of their demands - the live transmission of the proceedings. The government, the Chief Minister had said, could not allow live transmission since the matter is being heard by the Supreme Court.

The government had accepted all others - including the presence of more members, 33 instead of 15, and then an extra member in the delegation that came. About live transmission, they had said they could not allow that but the proceedings will be recorded. But that proved the stumbling block for a meeting that many hoped, would end the impasse and herald the beginning of normalcy.

Ms Banerjee said the doctors were only carrying out instructions. "I know many in the delegation were interested in talks. But two of three people were giving instructions from outside. We have all that. We could see that because it was being recorded by the press, which were standing right behind... They were giving instructions - 'Do not negotiate, do not go to the meeting'," Ms Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister had waited while the debate continued outside - and she pointed out, this was not the first time. At the end of two hours, at the impromptu press conference, she said, "I apologise to the emotions of the people of Bengal. You thought this matter will be resolved today".

Then with folded hands she said, "I have been sitting here for two hours. I waited yesterday too. Not just me, the senior officials too against whom they are complaining all the time".

And they will wait, she said. "Uttar Pradesh, she said, took action. "We also haver ESMA (Essential services Maintenance Act). But I will not do that. I am not a supporter of Emergency".

Her only request, she said, was that the doctors return to work, because the people are suffering - those who needed heart or kidney operations, those who need immediate care, like patients of heart attack or pregnant woman about to give birth.

But there was a sting in the tale: "If the families (of patients who suffer because of the protest) want an answer from us, we will be ready for that," she said. The government has already claimed 27 people have died because healthcare has suffered during the protest -- an allegation rubbished by the doctors.

"I have tried my best to speak to the doctors. I apologise to the people Bengal, the people of the country and the world who are supporting them. Please support them. We also want justice -- for Tilottama, for the patients of Bengal who are suffering," the Chief Minister added.

Today's aborted meeting comes more than a month of face-off between the doctors and the state government over the rape-murder of a young doctor at RG Kar Medical College on August 9. The protesting doctors have accused the establishment of trying to bury the matter and supporting former Principal Sandip Ghosh. The former principal has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI in a corruption case.

The protesting doctors have demanded a string of resignations, including that of Kolkata police chief Vineet Goyal and two senior officials of the health department. They have made it clear that they are not willing to relent till their demands are met.

The case has gone to the Supreme Court after the judges took note of the matter on their own. But dealing with the protesting doctors has been left to the state government. The rape-murder case and that of financial irregularities at the hospital are being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.