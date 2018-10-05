'No Political Stability Without Economic Stability': Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee claimed her party was not afraid of the CBI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the BJP government at the centre of "ruining" the Indian economy and said political steadiness cannot be achieved unless economic stability returns.

Ms Banerjee also lashed out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), claiming it was behaving "more like a political party" in the state.

"The entire Indian economy is in a dangerous condition. It has to change to save our country. If there is no economic stability, there can't be any political stability. This government should go," Ms Banerjee said addressing a press conference at the TMC headquarters in Kolkata.

Blaming the centre for high fuel prices, she said the Union government should first roll back the Rs 10 cess it levies on petrol and diesel before asking the states to cut taxes.

Ms Banerjee said many like-minded and prominent leaders from across the country have evinced interest in participating in her 'Federal Front' rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds on January 19 next year to oust the BJP from the Centre.

Commenting on the recent legal notice by the RSS to senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee, Ms Banerjee said she is not at all "bothered" about it and suggested that the RSS should declare itself a political outfit.

"The RSS should declare itself a political outfit. I used to think that RSS is a social organisation, but nowadays it is behaving like a political party," she said.

The RSS has sent a legal notice to Chatterjee for claiming the organisation was responsible for the death of two students during a clash in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district, party sources said.

Ms Banerjee claimed her party was not afraid of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which have been used by the Centre time and again to pursue political vendetta.

"Whenever elections approach, they (RSS) become active to save the BJP. Let them do that. We are not afraid of it as we have the support of the masses," she said.

Ms Banerjee came out in support of party MP Sudip Bandopadhyay who was summoned by the ED on Friday for questioning in a Ponzi scam and she said he had done no wrong.