Centre Supports Kumbh Mela But Not Gangasagar Mela: Mamata Banerjee

Asserting that over one crore pilgrims visit Gangasagar Mela each year, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday demanded that the Centre declare the religious congregation as a national fair.

She also accused the central government of not keeping its promise of building a bridge over a river connecting Sagar Island with the mainland.

"We have done everything for Gangasagar. The central government provides a fund worth several thousands of crores of rupees for the Kumbh Mela. Over a crore of people come to Gangasagar Mela each year. I have been repeatedly telling them to declare this as a national mela, but the request falls on deaf ears," Ms Banerjee said.

She said that people can go to Kumbh Mela through several routes, but reaching Sagar Island for the Gangasagar Mela is a strenuous job.

Ms Banerjee alleged that the central government failed to keep up its promise to build a bridge to help pilgrims reach Sagar Island easily.

"We have been trying to connect this place with a bridge. I have once spoken to the central government. One minister had promised to build a bridge. I waited for three to four years and they did nothing.

"I have started believing that they (Centre) will never give us the funds. So what we will have to do is construct the bridge despite the financial crisis. We have already conducted a survey and tender floated," she added.

It will take three to four years to complete the structure and the expense will be around Rs 1,500 crore, Ms Banerjee said.

"It will be a tough job. A hasty job may lead to the collapse of the bridge," she said.

The chief minister said that her government has revamped infrastructure for Gangasagar Mela and built a helipad.

Meanwhile, Ms Banerjee requested a senior priest of the Kapil Muni Ashram to use the funds they receive to construct a concrete structure to stop the sea from advancing.

"The sea is approaching and from time to time it comes closer to the Kapil Muni temple. You get several funds for the ashram and you send them to UP. I will not interfere with that. But if you take some part from that fund and cover the surrounding area with concrete, then it could be a permanent solution," she said.

The beach in front of Kapil Muni Temple has been witnessing erosion following a rise in the sea level.

"We do it as much as we can. We do not take any money from you. We spent a lot to conduct dredging, to build jetties, to set up hospitals, and arrange for transportation," she said.

Banerjee said that she has directed Chief Secretary Manoj Pant to chalk out a plan to create separate sub-divisions for Gosaba and Patharpratima and another for Sandeshkhali and Hingalganj assembly constituencies.

"These are far-off places surrounded by water all around. These will definitely help the locals in getting their government jobs done with ease," she said. PTI SCH NN

