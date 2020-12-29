'You Can Buy MLAs, But...': Mamata Banerjee Response Rally To Amit Shah's

Mamata Banerjee led a 4-km march in West Bengal's Bolpur and held a rally.

Highlights Mamata Banerjee called the BJP a "party of outsiders"

Few MLAs leaving TMC would not matter, people are with us: Ms Banerjee

Land of Rabindranath Tagore will never allow hate politics: Ms Banerjee

Days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's triumphant parade in the town of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took on the BJP on Tuesday at a campaign rally for next year's elections in Bolpur. Attacking the party for "divisive politics", she said the BJP can "buy a few MLAs" but it cannot buy out the Trinamool Congress.

"You can buy a few MLAs, but you can't buy the Trinamool Congress. Few MLAs leaving party would not matter, people are with us," Ms Banerjee said, hinting at the series of high-profile defections including that by her former minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Calling the BJP a "party of outsiders", she said that the land of Rabindranath Tagore will never allow hate politics to triumph over secularism.

"Those who don't respect Mahatma Gandhi and other icons of the country are taking of building 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal). Rabindranath Tagore has already created 'Sonar Bangla' several decades ago. All we need to do is to protect the place from the communal onslaught of the BJP," Ms Banerjee said.

"I feel bad when I see efforts being made to pursue communal politics at Visva Bharati," Ms Banerjee said, addressing a crowd of thousands of supporters brought in buses after a four-kilometre roadshow near the famous university set up by Tagore, around 150 km from Kolkata.

Branding Visva Bharati Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty a "BJP rubber stamp", Ms Banerjee said he plans on destroying the rich heritage of the hallowed institution by "importing divisive and communal politics inside its campus".

Ms Banerjee also invited Baul folk singer Basudeb Das Baul on stage to sing for the crowd, one-upping Amit Shah's gesture of having lunch at his home earlier this month.

"The Bengal elections are coming up and every week there is a five-star feast happening. They are trying to show they are eating at some Adivasi bhai's place. No one can insult our Adivasi brothers," she said.

West Bengal has seen a rise in bitter canvassing ahead of state elections due next year in which a surging BJP, bolstered by a series of defections and visits by top leaders, hopes to unseat Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress government.