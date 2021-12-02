Mamata Banerjee Meets Business Tycoon Gautam Adani In Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee and Gautam Adani discussed investment options for his business empire.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met industrialist Gautam Adani at the state secretariat 'Nabanna' in Kolkata.

The two discussed investment options for Mr Advani's vast business empire in West Bengal.

Mr Adani also confirmed that he would be attending the Bengal Global Business Summit in April next year.

Delighted to meet @MamataOfficial, Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Discussed different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal. I look forward to attending the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in April 2022. pic.twitter.com/KGhFRJYOA4 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) December 2, 2021

According to news agency PTI, the meeting lasted for one-and-half hours.

The meeting came just after Ms Banerjee wrapped up a two-day tour of Mumbai that included meetings with politicians like Sharad Pawar and Aditya Thackeray, as well as prominent civil society members like Javed Akhtar and Swara Bhaskar.

The Trinamool Congress chief's trip came amid the party's expansion drive that has seen it recruit a number of leaders from other outfits with an apparent goal to become a major player in national politics.