Mamata Banerjee Livid After Trinamool Mouthpiece Reports She Filled SIR Form

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, embarrassed after a report in her party mouthpiece that she had filled in a form for the ongoing voter list revision exercise, has issued a flat denial.

On Thursday, Jago Bangla reported on its front page that an official of the Election Commission distributing enumeration forms had gone to the Chief Minister's residence.

Mamata Banerjee herself received the forms and assured him that she would fill it up and return it, said the report, which was promptly picked up by other news platforms.

Today, the Chief Minister denied it in a Facebook post.

"Yesterday the responsible BLO came to our school to do his assigned work. In the process, they came to my residence office and identified some voters of the residence and gave the form," her post read.

"Unless every person in Bengal is filling the form, I cannot and will not fill any form myself," the post read.

Then, without naming the party mouthpiece, she added: "Various media and newspapers published that, 'I came out of the residence and held BLO-R in my hand. Received the enumeration form from you! This news is completely false, misleading and purposefully propagated."