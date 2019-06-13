Get Back To Work: Mamata Banerjee's 4-Hour Ultimatum to Striking Doctors

Mamata Banerjee said the doctors who don't return to work must leave the hostel.

Mamata Banerjee has issued a four-hour ultimatum to doctors in West Bengal who have been on a protest over an attack on their colleague. The protests have affected services at government hospitals across the state.

The West Bengal Chief Minister visited the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata where she asked the agitating junior doctors, in turn, to return to work. The doctors raised ''we want justice'' slogans before Ms Banerjee.

Ms Banerjee said the doctors who don't return to work must leave the hostel. "They are outsiders. The government will not support them in any way. I condemn doctors who have gone on strike. Policemen die in line of duty but the police don't go on a strike," she said.

Junior doctors launched a protest after an intern at a Kolkata hospital was allegedly assaulted by the relatives of a patient who had died.

The outdoor patient departments (OPD) at government hospitals were shut from 9:00 am. to 9:00 pm because of the protest.

The statewide protest was triggered after a junior doctor at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was beaten up on Monday night by the family members of a patient who have alleged that he died because of negligence. The doctor suffered a head injury and is in critical care at a private hospital.

After the assault, the junior doctors at the Kolkata hospital stopped work, demanding better security. They also accused the police of inaction when their colleague was beaten.