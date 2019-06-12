Bengal Doctors' Strike Worsens, 9-To-9 Shutdown At Government Hospitals

Junior doctors in Bengal launched a protest on Tuesday against assault on a colleague.

Highlights Senior government doctors join the protest by junior colleagues Protest was called after a junior doctor in Kolkata was beaten up The junior doctor, beaten up for alleged negligence, suffered head injury

Health services in Bengal may be headed for a total shutdown today as senior doctors at the state-run hospitals join the protest called by the junior doctors. Services at the state-run institutions across Bengal were hit on Tuesday after junior doctors launched a protest against attack on an intern at a Kolkata hospital over alleged negligence by family members of a patient who had died.

The outdoor patient departments at government hospitals will remain shut today from 9:00 am. to 9:00 pm. Emergency departments would remain open but the services are likely to be affected because the attendance of doctors would be low.

Services at private hospitals may also get affected as as many private hospitals have expressed solidarity with the protesting doctors.

The statewide protest was triggered after a junior doctor at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was beaten up on Monday night. The junior doctor suffered head injury and is in critical care at a private hospital.

After the assault, the junior doctors at the Kolkata hospital stopped work demanding better security. They also accused cops of inaction when their colleague was beaten.

Some cops and ministers who visited the Kolkata hospital were also heckled amid protest. The protest at the Kolkata hospital soon spread to other parts of the state.

The state government on Tuesday assured security to the junior doctors but they did not call off the protest.