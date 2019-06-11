Protest At Kolkata Hospital After Doctor Attacked Over Alleged Negligence

Doctors said they will continue the dharna but will attend the OPD. (Representational)

A doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata was severely injured after he was assaulted last night over alleged negligence.

Junior doctors at the NRS Medical College and Hospital, who said their colleague was assaulted in the presence of police, have accused the cops of inaction. The assaulted doctor is in a critical condition.

The junior doctors this morning locked up the hospital gates, stopped work at the out patient department, and started a dharna to protest the attack. They also put up posters at the hospital gates, which read: "Save Doctors, Save Nation".

However, patients later broke open the gates to enter the hospital. Scores of patients were seen this morning at the hospital waiting for treatment.

After a meeting with the hospital authorities, doctors said they will continue the dharna but they will attend the OPD.



Heavy police force has been deployed at the hospital after the attack on the doctor.