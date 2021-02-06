Mamata Banerjee Did Not Allow Farmers' Scheme To 'Satisfy Ego': JP Nadda

JP Nadda said the people of Bengal will bid "tata" to Bengal Chief Minster Mamata Banerjee.

BJP chief JP Nadda took on Chief Minster Mamata Banerjee today, alleging that Bengal's farmers have been left out of the benefits of Central schemes just because of her "ego". Draped in a traditional red "gamcha" (towel), the BJP chief said the people of Bengal will bid "tata" to her and her Trinamool Congress just after the assembly elections.

For Bengal, "tata" is a pun – standing not just for "goodbye" but also a reference to Ms Banerjee's agitation against the Tata factory in Nandigram that brought her to power in the state a decade ago, sweeping away the 34-year CPM rule.

"What Mamata-di did with farmers of Bengal by depriving them of PM Kisan Scheme benefits was an injustice. She did not allow the implementation of the welfare programme in the state to satisfy her ego," Mr Nadda said while attending the final round of the month-long "Krishak Suraksha Abhiyan" of the party in Malda.

"Now after realising that the farmers themselves have allowed the scheme she has said she would implement it. The 70 lakh farmers for the last two years have been deprived of annual aid of Rs 6,000," he added after a roadshow in Malda town.

The one-kilometer roadshow was attended by jubilant party supporters showering petals on the decorated lorry on which Mr Nadda stood accompanied by state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and others.

The BJP chief is in the state to flag off the first of the five "rath yatras" of his party from Nabadwip - the birthplace of 15th century saint Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in Nadia district -- to mobilise support ahead of the assembly elections due in April.

The BJP has called it "Parivartan Yatra" (March for Change) – taking off on the Chief Minister's campaign slogan of 2011 where she had demanded that the state vote for a change on from the Left regime.

There is confusion however, on the grant of permission for the march. An appeal has also been filed in Calcutta High Court asking the judges to put a stop to it in view of the volatile political situation in the state.