Mamata Banerjee On 'Satyagraha' After Mega Clash With Centre: 10 Points

From Rahul Gandhi to Arvind Kejriwal, the Opposition has rallied around Mamata Banerjee
Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of Bengal, paced a stage in the heart of Kolkata this morning after spending a wakeful night without food in a huge showdown with the central government over an investigation for which CBI officers wanted to question the city police chief. Mamata Banerjee, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP of political vendetta, began her sit-in at 8.30 pm, calling it a "satyagraha to save the constitution" and rallying other parties. Months before the national election, this has become another flashpoint in the BJP versus opposition bust-up with several leaders, from Rahul Gandhi to Chandrababu Naidu, Arvind Kejriwal and Tejashwi Yadav, pledging their support to Mamata Banerjee.
Here are the Top 10 points in this big story:
The CBI wants to question the Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar over missing documents linked to an investigation into two Ponzi schemes over which several members of Mamata Banerjee's ruling Trinamool Congress have been jailed. Rajeev Kumar headed a Special Investigation Team probing the Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams of 2013.
The police chief, who had skipped a meeting of the Election Commission on poll preparations and, according to the CBI, had ignored summons over the past few days, joined Mamata Banerjee at the protest sit-in.
Senior Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien said on Sunday evening, 40 CBI officers turned up at the Park Street House of Rajeev Kumar. They were bundled into a car and detained at a police station for a few hours. "The Kolkata Police Commissioner is among the best in the world. His integrity, bravery and honesty are unquestioned. He is working 24x7, and was on leave for only one day recently. When you spread lies, the lies will always remain lies," tweeted Mamata Banerjee.
The Chief Minister dared the centre to place Bengal under President's Rule and called the CBI's attempt to doorstep the police chief a "total constitutional breakdown". "How dare you come to a police commissioner's home without a warrant? Mr (Ajit) Doval is doing whatever PM wants him to do, he is the one giving all the instructions to CBI," referring to the National Security Advisor.
The CBI is expected to go to the Supreme Court today with the plea that the Bengal government is obstructing a court-ordered probe into the chit fund scams. At the same time, the Mamata Banerjee government may also go to the top court. The CBI officials who were detained last evening are planning to meet Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi.
The latest showdown follows an intense turf war between the BJP and Mamata Banerjee as the country heads to polls. Over the past few weeks, the Chief Minister has blocked attempts by the BJP to take out roadshows and even denied permission to top leaders to land their choppers at rally sites.
Mamata Banerjee accuses the BJP of going after her administration with greater verve after her mega rally of 23 opposition parties in Kolkata last month. She has also accused PM Modi of using unparliamentary language in his recent rallies. The Prime Minister had said the Bengal government was killing the aspirations of the middle class through "Triple T - Trinamool Tolabazi Tax". 'Tolabazi'' roughly translates to an act of organised extortion.
The BJP is demanding President's Rule in the state. BJP lawmaker Babul Supriyo tweeted: "President's Rule should be imposed on West Bengal to control this 'Rogue' #TMchhi Govt under a corrupt CM MamtaBanerjee. This is a constitutional crisis 'created' by Mamta to shield her corrupt & tainted accomplices (sic)".
The opposition has rallied around Ms Banerjee. Several, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of Aam Aadmi Party, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his father Lalu Yadav and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda tweeted their outrage. Mr Kejriwal, Omar Abdullah and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi spoke to Mamata Banerjee and assured support.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "Spoke with Mamata Di tonight and told her we stand shoulder to shoulder with her. The happenings in Bengal are a part of the unrelenting attack on India's institutions by Mr Modi & the BJP. The entire opposition will stand together & defeat these fascist forces."