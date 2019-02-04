Mamata Banerjee's Dharna In Kolkata Enters Day 2: Live Updates

Mamata Banerjee sitting on her dharna at Metro Channel area in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dharna or a sit-down protest entered Day 2 in central Kolkata to "save the constitution" after a huge showdown between the police and officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday evening. The CBI officers wanted to question Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar over two Ponzi schemes, but the CBI officials who turned up at Mr Kumar's home were taken to a local police station and allegedly detained. "There is total constitutional breakdown. It is my job to protect my officers," the Chief Minister told reporters on Sunday evening. "They (the BJP) cannot fight is politically. That's why they are resorting to all this... Mr (Ajit) Doval is doing whatever PM wants him to do, he is the one giving all the instructions to CBI," she said.

Many Opposition leaders have also spoken out in support of Ms Banerjee. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had also extended his support for Ms Banerjee. RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav said the state government had to take the move due to "political decisions" the CBI had been taking at the BJP's behest. He also said he may visit Kolkata today.

The CBI officers, who were released later, are planning to meet the Governor. Ms Banerjee is sitting on dharna at the designated spot for protests in Central Kolkata, accompanied by Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar.

Here are the Live Updates of Day 2 of Mamata Banerjee's dharna: