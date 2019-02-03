Centre To Move Supreme Court Over CBI-Kolkata Police Face-Off: Sources

Centre will move the Supreme Court against the West Bengal government, sources said.

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat on a dharna following a fierce attack on the centre for allegedly orchestrating a CBI team's visit to the Kolkata top cop's home, that saw the CBI officers being stopped and taken away, sources said that the centre is planning to approach the Supreme Court against the Bengal government Monday.



The centre has accused the West Bengal government of impeding investigation of a Supreme Court-ordered probe into a chit fund scam and is expected to demand action against the West Bengal government and the state police.



"The centre will tell the top court that detention and harassment of CBI officers carrying out the probe is indicative of the state government's scant regard to rule of law," sources said.