All You Need To Know About The Saradha, Rose Valley Scams: 10 Points

Rajeev Kumar has been under fire from the CBI over missing documents linked to Saradha, Rose Valley scams

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been a dharna in the heart of Kolkata since Sunday evening protesting against the CBI questioning of the city police chief in the Rose Valley and Saradha ponzi scams. The CBI team had come to question Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar after he allegedly ignored summons from the agency on the two Ponzi schemes. The Saradha and Rose Valley scams rocked Bengal and many others adjoining states in east India in 2013.