Mamata Banerjee Goes To Court Over BJP's Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram Win

Mamata banerjee had claimed the poll officer who oversaw counting in Nandigram was threatened

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has filed a petition in Caucutta High Court, challenging the election of the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram. The Chief Minister, who had contested from the seat that propelled her to power in 2011 to counter Mr Adhikari, had lost the election by a margin of over 1,700 votes.

The counting -- which went on till midnight -- saw several twists and turns.

Ms Banerjee had trailed Mr Adhikari for 11 rounds but the trend changed in the next four, with margins ranging from six to 11,000. Mr Adhikari gained in the final rounds and was declared winner.

Indicating possible irregularities, the Chief Minster alleged the next day that the servers were down for four hours during the counting.

"The Governor also congratulated me. Suddenly everything changed," the Chief Minister said.

She also claimed to reporters that the election officer who oversaw counting in the constituency was threatened.

"I received an SMS from someone wherein Returning Officer of Nandigram has written to someone if he allows recounting then his life would be under threat. I can't order recount. My family will be in ruin. I have a little daughter...," she told reporters, reading from her cellphone.