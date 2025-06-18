Mamata Banerjee Thumbs Downs On Centre's '<i>Samvidhan Hatya Diwas</i>' Plan

The Centre's plan to observe "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas" on June 25 has drawn a sharp rejoinder from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Trinamool Congress has decided not to observe the event, sparking another standoff with the Centre.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held up the Centre's official communication to the Chief Secretary, saying she has objections to the name of the event and will not observe it.

"The Centre has sent a letter to observe "Samvidhan Hatya diwas" day on June 25. I totally oppose it. If they had to protest Emergency, then they should have used that term. If we see the current scenario in the country, there is "Murder of Constitution" every day," said Ms Banerjee.

Taking a dig at the Centre, she cited the alleged toppling of multiple state governments - including Maharashtra, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh. She also questioned the amount of freedom enjoyed by the media or the Election Commission.

It has been 50 years since Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency in the country in 1975. The BJP plans to observe the "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas" programme across the state in every block as instructed during Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Kolkata last month.

The fresh clash comes ahead of next year's state elections, and the Trinamool Congress is not ready to cede any space to the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee has said that she also opposed Emergency and will announce an alternate programme which will be observed by the Trinamool Congress.

"I was in the Congress when the Emergency was imposed. I was part of student politics, and the citizens did not accept the decision to impose Emergency," she said.

Pointing out that Rahul Gandhi could be the Leader of Opposition, but smaller parties should also be allowed to express their stand before such decisions to observe such events are announced.

The Trinamool Congress has been carving its own path within the INDIA-bloc as the party continues the state-level battle with the Congress.

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, said he was not surprised by the stand taken by the Trinamool chief.

"Emergency was a black dot on our democracy. What does Mamata Banerjee follow? This day has been observed every year and her opposing it comes as no surprise," he said.