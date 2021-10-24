BJP Attacks Opponents In Tripura; Trinamool Woman MP Not Spared: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee was speaking at a rally in Siliguri. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused the BJP of beating up political opponents if they dare to take out rallies in Tripura, and claimed that even a woman MP is not spared.

She was referring to the attack on Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev allegedly by BJP workers in Tripura during a public outreach programme near Agartala on Friday. The Trinamool seeks to dislodge the BJP from power in the North-eastern state in the 2023 assembly election.

Denying the BJP's claims of violence on its workers in West Bengal, the Trinamool supremo said, "There is peace in West Bengal and it is not the peace of the graveyard."

"In contrast look at the happenings in your state (Tripura). Whoever dares to take out rallies opposing the BJP is hit with sticks. They don't even allow the injured Trinamool workers to be treated at a hospital. A young party worker was thrashed and he had to be rushed to the SSKM Hospital (in Kolkata)," Ms Banerjee said at a rally in Siliguri.