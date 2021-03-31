'I Drew Social Distancing Circles, You Grew Beard': Mamata Banerjee Attacks PM

Nandigram will witness the most high-profile contest in the second phase of Bengal polls (File)

Launching a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst the poll season in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said he was growing a beard sitting at home during Covid times while she had been on the ground.

Addressing a public meeting, Mamata Banerjee said, "Where were you (BJP) during Covid? I went to the ground and even drew social distancing circles. You (Prime Minister Modi) were sitting at home growing your beard and looking after good health."

"Some people tried to stop my car while chanting 'Jai Shree Ram'. I want to ask them why they don't say 'Jai Siya Ram'? Why do you leave out Sita? You people are anti-women," she said.

The Chief Minister further said that she could have contested from any other constituency but had chosen Nandigram to pay respects to the mothers and sisters of this place.

"To salute the Nandigram movement, I chose Nandigram over Singur," added Mamata Banerjee.

Nandigram will witness the most high-profile contest in the second phase of the state assembly elections to be held on April 1 with the Chief Minister taking on her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year.

In phase-2, 30 seats will go to polls to decide the fate of 171 candidates including 19 women. The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday.