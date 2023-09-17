'Malicious Remarks': Trinamool Writes To S Jaishankar, Seeks Action Against BJP MLA

The party called the remarks "a brazen attempt to damage India's foreign relations".

The Trinamool Congress has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and demanded action against West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for his "inappropriate comments" on a meeting between Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Dubai Airport.



The Trinamool Congress has demanded the censure of Mr Adhikari, a BJP MLA, for "attempting to damage relations with Sri Lanka". The party described his remarks as "malicious" and "a brazen attempt to damage India's foreign relations".



It claimed Mr Adhikari had ridiculed the state of the Sri Lankan economy and the conversation of the chief minister with the leader of a foreign country.

"We condemn LoP @SuvenduWB's irresponsible and derogatory remarks on the Sri Lankan economy and his deliberate attempt to strain foreign ties," the Trinamool Congress said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Parliamentary Party Leader, Rajya Sabha, Mr. @derekobrienmp wrote a letter to Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar seeking immediate action against Mr. Adhikari for his vicious ploy to damage relations between the state of West Bengal and the Republic of Sri Lanka which also affects the diplomatic relations of the nation at large," the party said.



In a post on X, Suvendu Adhikari had said, "I am guessing what conversation might have taken place between the two :- Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe - I have heard that you are leading your state towards an economic crisis like what Sri Lanka is facing? Mamata Banerjee - If you can guide me how to borrow more money from the market, I will invite you to attend the next Bengal Global Business Summit."

"Ranil Wickremesinghe - But we are not in a position to invest? What good would happen by attending the Summit? Mamata Banerjee - Don't worry, you just come and enjoy for 2-3 days and sign an MOU. Anyways everyone comes and signs MOU and nobody invests. I am just concerned about good headlines," the post read.

Ms Banerjee, who was on her way to Spain, had an impromptu meeting with Mr Wickremesinghe at the Dubai airport on Wednesday.