'I Only Hope...': Actor Jayasurya Breaks Silence On Sex Harassment Charges

Jayasurya has been accused of sexual harassment by two actors.

Denying the sexual harassment allegations against him, actor Jayasurya today said that he would take legal action. The case is among the avalanche of sexual assault and rape allegations against some of Mollywood's biggest names, including veteran actor Siddique and filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan.

Two actors have filed cases against Jayasurya, both of which the actor claimed are false.

"I have decided to move forward with this legally. My legal team will be looking after the rest of the proceedings regarding this case. False allegations are easy to make for anyone who lacks a conscience. I only hope one realises that facing a false accusation of harassment is just as painful as the harassment itself," Jayasurya said in an Instagram post.

"A lie always travels faster than the truth but I believe truth will prevail. All the legal proceedings to prove my innocence will continue. I have complete faith in our judicial system. Thank you to those who contributed to making this birthday the most painful one," he added.

The MeToo storm in the Malayalam film industry started after the report by Justice Hema Committee, which details allegations of sexual harassment by women in the industry, was made public. The 235-page report, published after redacting names of witnesses and the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by 10-15 male producers, directors, and actors.

Actor Minu Muneer has accused Jayasurya and M Mukesh of sexual harassment during the shooting of a movie in 2013.

Speaking to NDTV, the actor shared her harrowing ordeal. "I had a bitter experience while shooting for a film. I had gone to the toilet and when I came out, Jayasurya hugged me from behind and kissed me without my consent. I was shocked and I ran out," she said, adding that the actor offered her more work if she was willing to be with him.