'Only Here To Set Things Right': Actor Mohanlal On Kerala MeToo Allegations

Actor Mohanlal today praised the government for releasing the Justice Hema Committee report, which details allegations of sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry. The former Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA) president's remarks come in the light of an avalanche of sexual assault and rape allegations against some of Mollywood's biggest names, including veteran actor Siddique and filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan.

"We welcome the Hema Committee report. It was the right decision by the government to release that report. AMMA cannot answer all the questions. These questions should be asked from everyone. This is a very hardworking industry. Many people are involved in it. But everyone cannot be blamed for this. Those responsible will be punished, investigation is going on," the actor said.

The 235-page report by Justice Hema Committee, published after redacting names of witnesses and the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by 10-15 male producers, directors, and actors.

Mohanlal said he was not part of any power group in the Malayalam film industry and he has no knowledge of the existence of any such group in the sector. He said Malayalam cinema is a huge industry where thousands of people work and the actor's association AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) could not address issues that cropped up there.

This is the first time that Mohanlal has addressed the media since the release of the expert panel report.

"Wrongdoers should be punished if there is evidence against them," the "Drishyam" actor said while referring to the allegations of sexual misconduct and assaults that surfaced against some of the members of the Association.

The 64-year-old resigned from his post at the AMMA earlier this month after the allegations surfaced, and was criticised by many for not staying in power and ensuring that the victims get justice.

Other members of the film body's executive committee also submitted resignations as the #MeToo storm in the state grew stronger.

A statement from AMMA said the top decision-making body had taken "moral responsibility" and dissolved itself "in light of allegations made by some actors against some of the committee".