Malayalam Film Actor Minu Muneer Accuses 4 Co-Stars Of Sexual Harassment

The actor claimed that four of her co-stars had physically and verbally abused her in 2013.

Malayalam film actor Minu Muneer on Monday accused prominent stars M Mukesh and Jayasurya of sexual harassment even as the south film industry reels from the Justice K Hema Committee's shocking findings of harassment and abuse of women in the industry.

The allegations come a day after director Ranjith and actor Siddique resigned from their posts in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) after similar accusations were made against them.

In a post on Facebook, the actor claimed that four actors -- Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu and Jayasurya -- had physically and verbally abused her on the sets of a 2013 movie.

"In 2013, I was subjected to physical and verbal abuse by these individuals while working on a project. I tried to cooperate and continue working, but the abuse became unbearable. As a result, I was forced to leave the Malayalam film industry and relocate to Chennai. I had spoken out against the abuse in a newspaper article. I am now seeking justice and accountability for the trauma and suffering I endured. I request your assistance in taking action against them for their heinous actions," she wrote in the post, adding that she was accused of not making "adjustments" when she spoke up about the abuse.

Hours after her allegations, workers from Yuva Morcha and Mahila Congress organised marches towards actor Mukesh's residence in Kollam, demanding a case against him.

Mukesh, a MLA of the ruling CPI(M), has not responded to the allegations.

Actor Maniyanpilla Raju, who is on of the actors accused by Ms Muneer, has called for an investigation into the allegations, claiming multiple vested interests are behind them.

"Some people will try to capitalise on the situation. Among those accused, there will be both innocent and guilty parties. Therefore, a comprehensive investigation is necessary," he said.

Amid mounting pressure, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting with senior police officials on Sunday and has announced the establishment of a seven-member special team to investigate the atrocities faced by women actors.

Speaking to NDTV, actor Soniya Malhar said the victims have repeatedly shared their ordeal with the investigating agencies.

"We need action immediately from Centre and the state government. I think it is very difficult to explain what happened over and over again. New committees are being formed every day," she said.

The report by the Justice Hema Committee, constituted by the Kerala government post the 2017 actress assault case, has revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry, prompting calls for action against the guilty.