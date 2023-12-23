Making India Developed Possible Only When Every Woman Is Empowered: President Murmu

She was speaking at the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan (File)

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said that achieving the goal of celebrating India's centenary of Independence as a developed nation hinges on the strength, self-reliance, and empowerment of every woman in the country.

"We have taken a pledge to make India a developed nation when our country celebrates the centenary of independence. To achieve this goal, it is important to be self-reliant. But it will be possible only when every woman of the country is self-reliant and empowered," the President said.

President Murmu was speaking at the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Saturday.

The President further said that women empowerment and equal participation of women in the workforce contribute significantly to social and economic progress.

"No country can move forward by ignoring 50 percent of its population. Important international studies and estimates highlighted that India's GDP could increase significantly if the participation of women were equal to that of men in the workforce," she added.

The President said that the Government of India is making every possible effort to ensure that women get more economic autonomy, personal freedom, and political power.

"Several steps have been taken to improve women's participation in the workforce and the quality of their employment. Many protective and supportive provisions have been included in labour laws. Many government schemes have proved helpful in raising the standard of living of women. The government has also taken major steps towards ensuring political participation," she added.

Recently passed 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' was also mentioned by the President wherein she said that there is a provision to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies for women.

"But, there is still a long way to go in the journey of women empowerment. Even today, problems like priority based on gender persist in social and economic fields. Women have to struggle for ownership and property rights, due to which they have difficulty in getting credit or loans," she said.

The President said that the country has to ensure that every citizen of the country is economically and socially empowered.

"For this, it is necessary that the rift of gender gap be filled as soon as possible. It is everyone's responsibility that women give impetus to economic development and implement the idea of women-led development," she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)