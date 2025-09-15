Makhana Sales Up In Bihar, But Life Yet To Improve For Farmers

Makhana or fox nuts -- the labour-intensive superfood for which Bihar is the world capital -- has firmly placed itself in the food map, especially with the Central boost in the Union budget. But the lives of those farming makhana, who bring it from the muddy bottom of lotus ponds to the table, have not improved.

Scientists of Makhana Research Center say this can only happen when farming and processing of makhana is done in a scientific, mechanised way and the traditional methods are abandoned.

After getting GI tag and GS code, makhana cultivation has gained momentum. Demand has increased and traders are earning more profit but very little has happened in terms of modernisation of the production process.

At Jagdishpur village - around 30 km from the Darbhanga district headquarters - NDTV found makhana production happening in most of the houses. Man, woman or child, everyone pitches in for makhana processing. There are even daily wagers, who come from far off.

But everything happens in the traditional process. Makhana farmers in loincloths can still be seen dredging pond bottoms in bamboo baskets, washing the seeds in the pond.

Others spend hours roasting it, transferring it from pot to pot for seven or eight rounds and then cracking each nut with a wooden bat till the fluffy insides are exposed.

These are hours of back-breaking work, for which they receive as little as Rs 250-300. A few get around Rs 500.

Vinod Sahni, a daily wager, told NDTV that he is one of those who break the makhana. "Despite the government's promotion in Makhana cultivation, there has been no difference in the lives of the laborers," said the man who earns Rs 600 a day.

Scientists from the National Makhana Research Institute in Darbhanga say only strong will power can bring about a Makhana revolution in Bihar's Mithilanchal.

During the Union budget, a grant of Rs 100 crore was given for makhana cultivation. It was also said that a Makhana Board will be established in the state to improve production, processing, value addition, and marketing of the superfood.

The people engaged in these activities will be organised into FPOs and the board will provide "handholding and training support to makhana farmers". It would also work to ensure they receive the benefits of all the relevant government schemes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Bihar today, said, "Our government has approved projects worth Rs 475 crore for the development of the makhana sector".

Slamming the Opposition, he said, "Those people who are coming here these days talking about makhana, I can guarantee they didn't even know its name before".

